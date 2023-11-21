RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In supermarkets all across the Triangle on Tuesday there were plenty of people filling up their grocery carts as they did holiday shopping.

The rush is on to get all the fixings needed for the Thanksgiving meal — a meal that will end up costing less than last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the price of a Thanksgiving meal dropped 4 1/2 percent compared to last year.

At Carlie C’s in Raleigh, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia watched person after person roll out with shopping carts stacked to the top with holiday goodies.

When it comes to Thanksgiving grocery shopping, Brenda Brady isn’t fooling around. She purchased about $300 worth of stuff.

Brady said she’s normally not a last-minute shopper.

“l’m just running behind this year,” she said.

Over at Weaver Street Market in Raleigh, they’ve got a whole case of last-minute pre-packaged Thanksgiving items for the single person or family that needs just one more thing.

“We try to mix it up and have a little something for both for people that really just want the whole thing simplified,” said employee Tony Price.

The cost of meal prep is lower this year with the decrease in turkey prices leading the way.

Turkey is as much as 13 percent lower due to decreasing inflation. according to a survey by Wells Fargo.

With stores like Carlie C’s crowded with shoppers, you would expect to find a few folks standing by for something special that they’ve just got to have for the holiday.

In the meat department, there was a line of about a dozen-and-a-half of people who waited about 20 minutes for turkey wings.

“I came yesterday and they didn’t have any,” said a shopper who identified herself only as Verna. “They just got the truck in.”

“We have to wait for for them to get off the truck and thaw them out, so they can put them in packages for us,” she said.

Soon the wings were flying out of the meat department into anxious hands.

Unlike in the past, there are no supply chain issues this Thanksgiving so stores have plenty of groceries and plenty of variety.