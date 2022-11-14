RALEIGH, N.C. — Side-impact, or T-Bone accidents, can be some of the deadliest kinds of crashes.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) says it wants to mitigate the injuries from those kinds of accidents by beefing up its side-impact crash tests.

It’s already begun those improved crash tests looking at mid-size vehicles, most of which didn’t fare well as CBS 17 reported back in August.

When it comes to side impacts, a door can be your best friend by dampening impact, or it can allow a heavier, faster vehicle to shove its way into the passenger compartment causing serious injuries.

“The weak spot in our tests is that door,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

The institute tested 11 small vehicles, finding seven earned good or acceptable ratings for side impacts — while four others, the Kia Forte, and Subaru’s Crosstrek and Impreza sedans and wagons fared poorly.

Those vehicles had problems with structure,’’ explained Harkey. “You want to prevent as much intrusion as you can into that occupant area and the Subaru vehicles in particular had difficulty with that.”

The institute’s crash-test dummies are covered with special make-up like material to show where a person’s head hits in a crash. The dummies also have various sensors to detect other injuries.

When it came to vehicles which fared poorly, Harkey said, “In all of those vehicles we saw different types of injuries to the neck/head or to the torso or the pelvis.”

“The airbags were also not protecting as well as we would like to see them protect the occupant,” he said.

Traffic-camera footage obtained by CBS 17 showed the force of side impacts in the real world —and with pickups and SUV’s getting heavier and more powerful — the institute says the need is there to beef up side impact protection.

Of the seven cars that did well in the tests, the institute says their design played a role.

“Because the smaller vehicles have a shorter wheelbase, there’s less distance between the “a” and “b” pillar and the “c” pillar and we think that’s why they are performing better,” said Harkey.

That’s because those closely spaced pillars are adding more structural strength to the sides of the good-performing vehicles.

Automakers still have some wiggle room to improve their side-impact protection.

The institute says its tests won’t count toward its top safety awards until it starts testing the 2023 models.