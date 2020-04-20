Small business closures across NC continue as federal funds dry up or hit red tape

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Small business closures across North Carolina continue to take their toll as restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 are still active.

Loans from the federal government were supposed to provide help, but for many, the money has never come, while for others — they have it, but can’t use it.

Modern Apothaka is a small business specializing in CBD products.

The business has two full-time and two part-time employees and the owner applied for the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program loan.

“Last Sunday I got an email to apply,” said Eric Stahl. “I applied literally at two in the morning and I got my confirmation.”

But that’s as far as it went.

The $350 billion in PPP money dried up before Modern Apothaka could get any, while big corporations like Ruth’s Chris received $20 million in loans.

“It’s pretty shocking what they consider to be a small business,” said Stahl. “Upwards of 500 employees and $20-25 million in sales.

He added, “I’m a small business making less than $3-4,000 in net income every month and that goes directly to my mortgage, to pay my electric bill. It’s what keeps my family alive.”

Isaac Hunter’s Tavern is one of four pubs owned by Zack Medford.

He was able to get some PPP funding, but says it won’t help under present conditions.

“The way the loans are structured you have to rehire staff immediately,” said Medford. “We’re probably eight weeks from opening in the first place.”

That’s because bars won’t reopen under phase one guidelines and, under phase two, capacity will be restricted.

“We plan all of our metrics around 100 percent capacity,” Medford said. “If we’re only able to have five people for every 10 we used to have, that’s a huge drop in revenue.”

When this finally ends, Medford looked at how businesses like his will emerge.

“I think we’re going to lose a lot of great bars and restaurants all across the nation,” he predicted.

Medford says pub and restaurant owners need targeted special relief as well as guidance on how they can use the PPP money to pay rent, utilities and their staff without disqualifying them from unemployment.

Both businessmen emphasize that they don’t want to rush the reopening of the state and believe the stay-at-home orders are a necessary safety precaution.

But they say, both federal and state governments have to offer more economic and legislative help for small business owners in dealing with the situation.

