RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Social media quizzes: they are interesting, and they are entertaining– but there is a dark side to them. They are a scammers delight.

Those quizzes show up on everyone’s social media feed with questions like ‘what car did you pass your drivers test in’ or ‘where did you shop growing up?’. However, they can compromise your identity and allow your finances to be hacked.

“If you start looking at the questions they’re asking everyone to respond to, at least part of it is an answer to your security question said cybersecurity expert Rob Downs of Managed IT Solutions.

Downs proved CBS 17 with several examples. One quiz had 1.3 million comments and 23,000 shares. Another had 522,000 comments and 17,000 shares. That’s a lot of data from unsuspecting individuals that scammers are collecting.

How do the scammers connect your social media quiz answer to you when there are literally thousands and thousands of people who’ve answered?

The answer is simple.

“They do an information scrape,” said Downs. “They find out the data from Facebook or some social media about what your username is and most importantly—your email.”

Once they have your email, they put it together with a database of passwords they can buy on the dark web and then they start trying to see where those credentials will work.

“Typically, the places they put security questions are on financial types of websites,’’ said Downs. “Places like banking sites, credit cards, etc. ”

The scammers use automated programs to do all that heavy lifting, matching passwords to security questions, so once you’ve given up a little info with these quizzes—you’ve opened the door and the hackers push through.

Enabling Multi-factor Authentication helps prevent those hackers from breaching your accounts if they know the answers to your security questions.

However, you also need to take care with how you answer those security questions in the first place.

When you are filling out security questions, experts like Downs say it’s best not to put personal information out there.

For example when the question asks what city you were born in—say something like “penguin.”

But, if you are going to provide fake answers, make sure you have a password manager to help you remember those answers when it comes time to enter that data.

Click here for some suggestions about the safest password managers on the market currently.

When it comes to the internet, the less of your information out there, the better off you’ll be.