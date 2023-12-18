RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southwest Airlines will pay the largest fine ever imposed on an airline for violating consumer protection laws.

The $35 million fine is part of a federal settlement into last year’s huge meltdown, which left travelers stranded.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the fines and other penalties are aimed at creating an incentive for Southwest Airlines to avoid the conditions that created last year’s meltdown, but let’s face it, if you fly, cancellations are bound to happen.

In December 2022, 17,000 flights were disrupted by a storm and Southwest Airlines had a meltdown when its operational systems left thousands and thousands stranded in airports and hotels.

It’s a situation many air travelers want to avoid.

“You want to make sure that you’re able to get to see your family and friends and all that and then get back to your destination,” said Southwest passenger Roshun Constant.

Before your flight ever leaves, you need to prepare yourself for the fact it may never get off the ground because of a cancellation so know how your airline handles the situation.

“See if there’s anything they can do about rebooking,’’ said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC. “Know that ahead of time so you aren’t surprised by a cancellation.”

“Cancellation policies do vary so know them before you book your flight,’’ said Parker.

Federal law does not require airlines to compensate you for delays, only for cancellations.

Generally, if your flight is canceled by the airline, you have a right to a seat on your original airline’s next available flight or a refund for the unused portion of your ticket.

Those refunds come in different ways depending on the airline policy which can be either a refundable and/or reusable policy. Refundable means getting your original payment back the way you paid for it (either cash or credit card) and reusable means your ticket money is applied to future travel.

If you are getting a refund from the airline, it must come within 7 days if paid by a credit card or 20 business days if paid by cash or check.