State elections officials say to expect plenty of mail, phone calls with instructions on filling out absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is a crucial swing state when it comes to the upcoming election and there are lots of worries about how voters will get a chance to vote.

In the last week, voters have begun to receive an official looking packet with forms and instructions and some people are confused about its origin and purpose.

The letters are part of a mass mailing being sent to voters by a group calling itself the Center for Voter Information.

A disclaimer at the bottom of one of the letters in the packet says the organization is a non-government, non-profit organization not affiliated with any state or local election officials.

The mailing also contains instructions on how to fill out the enclosed absentee ballot application.

The state Board of Elections says in the coming weeks, you will see a lot of mailings similar to that packet.

“As the election approaches, voters will receive many political mailings, phone calls, emails, and text messages from third-party groups,” said Karen Brinson Bell, who is the executive director of the State Board Elections.

The mailing from the Center for Voting Information carries a local return address on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

When consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia went there to talk with them, he found it’s just a mail drop at a UPS store. Despite the local address, the group is not local.

An internet search brings up their website, which it says is located in Washington D.C.

“In some cases, these outreach efforts may confuse or mislead voters,” said Brinson Bell.

Because the mailing including an absentee ballot as well as a pre-addressed envelope to the Wake County Board of elections, the viewer who sent the packet to CBS 17 said he was confused about its legitimacy and whether he had to vote this way.

“If you are concerned that a voter registration application that you received is legitimate, discard it and download an application or absentee ballot form from the state board of elections website,” said Brinson Bell.

The state board of elections says what’s being done is legal and if you’ve got questions about a mailing you need to contact the organization sending out the documents.

“There is rarely anything we can do to stop these outreach efforts,” said Brinson Bell.

She also said, the official state absentee ballot request form may be send by third-party groups, but if the third-party group pre-fills any part of the form, the county board of elections will not accept it.

State and county election officials never randomly call or text or go door to door asking you to file an absentee ballot.

Absentee voting is open to any registered voter in North Carolina. You can find the details here.