RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, many Americans are opening their hearts and wallets to help the millions impacted by the war.

However, Elaine Marshall with the Secretary of State’s office said people might want to do their homework before giving money to any charity — local or international — to avoid becoming a victim to scams.

“Some charities are bogus, they’re fraud. Some charities are not very efficient with their resources. And in the charity world, there are never enough resources to go around to meet all the needs,” she said.

Marshall shared that scammers look for opportunities like these to take advantage of people.

“The federal government tells us that fraudsters have a whole lot of disaster pictures, our whatever disaster there might be, to prey upon your hearts during this, which is very, very easy to do during this devastation in Ukraine,” she said.

CBS17 spoke with donors in the area, who said its always good to give back but you always want to do your homework.

Carolyn Walker said she was grabbing a bite to eat at one of her favorite restaurants in town when she decided to give.

“I spent $60 there for what should have been a $12 plate because I believe in their message,” Walker said.

Joseph Spells said he decided to give while grocery shopping.

“It was at like a Food Lion kind of thing, and I’m sure Food Lion uses reputable charity companies and stuff like that, you know,” Spells said.

But the thought of being scammed has crossed their minds.

“Ah, I mean, it has, you know, but that’s what we have the internet for. You can usually look up how long is the said charity been in business,” Spells said.

“I’m from a big city where people always have their hands out who don’t know need,” Walker said.

“I know that when people give a dollar, that’s a dollar of their trust. That’s a dollar of their heart. And it really needs to go to the folks delivering the services that they intend to have that dollar go to,” Marshall said.

Marshall added that it’s best to give locally to people you know and trust.

“Are they licensed in North Carolina? And if they are, do they have a good record of a high percentage of the money they received going to the actual charity,” she said.

Charities that are fraudulent could face fines and possible jail time.

If you feel like you have been defrauded, the Secretary of State’s office offers help online.