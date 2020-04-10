Stimulus checks are coming, but don’t see them as an instant fix to the economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The stimulus money is beginning to flow—but that won’t be an instant relief to the economic crisis we are in as the result of COVID-19.

A local economist says it’s going to take a while to get this country back to a sound economy again.

The money from the stimulus checks is a windfall, but it’s a windfall being delivered electronically—mostly by direct deposit.

“It’s not going to be taxable,” said N.C. State Economics professor Dr. Michael Walden. “Those are checks most people will get.”

Some folks wonder, can you track the money to see when it will come your way?

Since the IRS is handling distribution it says expects to create an online portal in late April or early May that will enable taxpayers to both update their direct deposit information and check the status of their stimulus check.

If you own a small business your stimulus money is on the form of a loan that carries a one percent interest rate.

But Walden says under certain circumstances, you won’t have to pay off that loan.

“If 75 percent of that loan is ultimately used for payroll to pay workers—that loan will turn into a grant,” he explained.

Despite the ongoing pandemic news—the stock market is showing shines of recovery.

Here’s why:

“The stock market is not looking at today or tomorrow, they’re looking months out and they see some positive news,” said Walden.

But, for the present Walden says to expect the virus to take its toll on the economy.

“We’re in a three month period here—April, May, and June. That will be the brunt of this economically.”

Walden says the fact the government acted quickly to stimulate the economy will probably keep us from experiencing a full scale depression as we work are way through this pandemic

Long term, he believes it’ll probably be a year to a year and a half before we see the economy get back to where it was with unemployment hovering around three-and-a-half percent.

Walden made his remarks in a special Facebook live Town Hall interview with Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia.

You can watch the full 30 minute interview on the WNCN Facebook page.