RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your home is damaged by a storm, you want to get it repaired as quickly as possible.

However, in your time of need, scam artists may try to take advantage as you search for a fix.

One of the hallmarks of these contractors is to try and pressure you into making a quick decision while you are still reeling and confused from the damage the storm created.

Since 1980, North Carolina has been affected by 24 separate billion-dollar storms.

Following them, or even a localized severe storm like the one that hit central North Carolina on Monday, scam contractors start to pop up.

“They’re coming from another area to do quick repairs that aren’t great or take the money and do no repairs at all,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

Before you authorize repairs, you need to assess the damage. Document all of it with photos and don’t let someone talk you into doing repairs before your insurance company is involved.

“Oftentimes these fly-by-night contractors will start in one neighborhood and go door-to-door saying, ‘I have leftover material and I can get it done really quick,'” said Parker.

Before hiring a contractor:

Get at least three quotes

Put all repair details in writing

Check their license with the state contractor’s board

“In North Carolina, you don’t have to be licensed if the job is under $30,000,” said Parker. “However, we always encourage consumers to use a licensed company regardless of the amount of the job.”

When it comes to temporary repairs, make sure you save all your receipts for the insurance company.

Parker has a warning about paying upfront money for repairs.

“You should never pay all your money upfront,” she said. ” It’s a huge red flag if they ask about that.”

As for paying some costs for materials upfront, Parker said that amount could vary anywhere from 20 to 50 percent depending on the contractor. But again, get that in writing.

If you think you’ve been price gouged by a repair contractor, contact the attorney general’s office. You can file an online complaint here.