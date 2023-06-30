RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is dead after the US Supreme Court ruled the program invalid because it wasn’t approved by Congress.

Tens of millions of students will now be obligated to make monthly loan payments following the court’s decision.

These days when someone graduates from college, many of them are deeply in debt averaging about $29,000 in loans.

The Urban Institute says about 70 percent of college graduates owe student loans and paying them off isn’t easy.

According to the Education Data Initiative, half of those borrowers still owe $20,000 in loans two decades after leaving school.

“This is really going to be devastating, especially to some of our more vulnerable borrowers,“ said Betsy Mayotte of Free Student Loan Advice.

With the cost of higher education spiraling, the court’s decision is a big blow to those hoping for an economic break.

“For some borrowers, this would have meant a zero balance for them and no payments to have to worry about restarting this fall,” said Mayotte. “That’s now no longer going to be the case.”

“Other borrowers who had maybe requested a refund of payments that they made during the COVID pause are going to owe that money again,” she said.

Student loan debt relief had been blocked by several lower court orders and had been on hold since last November.

The New Civil Liberty Alliance filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked NCLA’s Russ Ryan what was wrong with the loan cancelation program as it was designed.

“Apart from what I view as unfairness, I think the legal issue is, did the secretary have legal authority under the Heroes Act to make this sweeping change in the student loan program?” said Ryan. “The court, I think correctly, held that the secretary did not have that power.”

The court did leave open the door for Congress allowing it to impose some kind of student loan forgiveness program.

We asked Ryan, if Congress decides that it wants to go about doing some kind of forgiveness program, would the NCLA also oppose that?

“We’d have to see what happens,” said Ryan. “Generally, we do not object to laws passed by Congress.”

As it stands now, if you owe a student loan that was put on hold during the pandemic—the pause ends at the end of August and payments will resume in October.

On Friday, Biden announced two prongs of the White House’s next tactics for student debt, which include 1) a new approach of forgiveness under the Higher Education Act and 2) the creation of a temporary 12-month On-Ramp Repayment Program.