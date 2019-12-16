Tarboro leaders say changes needed to ensure economic investments are legitimate

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – There are changes underway in an Edgecombe County town regarding the way it deals with economic development after a consulting firm left scores in the lurch after promising to create 225 jobs in Tarboro.

Town officials admit they need to do a better job of vetting companies that say they want to create jobs there.

The move comes after NBSF Consulting promised in September to hire hundreds of people then disappeared two months later saying the jobs they were hired for had been rescinded.

“We were really excited about this project,” said Town Manager Troy Lewis.

In September, Lewis and the mayor of Tarboro were among a large number of people attending a ribbon-cutting at the building the consulting firm said it would occupy.

Stephanie Braswell told town leaders she wanted to open a call center in the vacant downtown building, employing 225 people.

CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Lewis if the town offered grants or any other incentives to Braswell and her company.

“Nothing was ever asked of us,” said Lewis. “We just tried to work with them for parking.”

Courtesy Garry Hodges of Sunset Studios, Rocky Mount

The town identified 250 downtown spaces for NBSF’s employees in the crowded downtown.

But, Braswell balked – saying the building wasn’t right despite the fact its prior use had been as a call center.

“We received a letter from them staying they were no longer interested in the building,” he said. “That was the first and last contact we had with them.”

Also at the groundbreaking was the head of the local economic development organization – Carolina’s Gateway Partnership.

CEO Norris Tolson said a realtor approached his agency saying a lady was looking for space to create a call center.

He said she was first shown a site in Rocky Mount but didn’t like it.

Then she said she would purchase the building at 115 East Church St. in downtown Tarboro under certain conditions.

“She insisted we have an announcement pretty quickly because she had contracts to fulfill and wanted to get into business very quickly,” said Tolson.

He said the next thing he knew – his agency was getting anxious phone calls from employees who were supposed to work here.

“They started calling us saying, ‘where is she? We need to talk to her. She hired us and we need to know where to go to work,’” he said.

The Town said Braswell just disappeared and was incommunicado.

Sbraccia asked Tolson if that felt like a normal business practice for someone to disappear like that.

“No,” said Tolson. “Quite frankly, I don’t know why she did it that way.”

Public records obtained by CBS 17 show Braswell registered her consulting firm with the state 10 days before the ribbon-cutting and Tolson said, before his agency agreed to work with her they tried to make sure she had the capital to buy a building and start a company.

“I’m a retired businessman and the paperwork I saw was legitimate,’’ he said. “Where she got it I don’t know. Was it a forgery? I don’t know. But it looked legit to me.”

After making a big deal out of all the jobs coming to town and touting Braswell’s business, the Tarboro town manager said officials won’t make that mistake again.

“All we had was a vague commitment from them, so yeah, I think we can do a better job in the future making sure it’s legitimate and there’s investment from both sides before we proceed,” said Lewis.

Those who were hired by Braswell’s firm and left without jobs have formed a support group and a GoFundMe page.

The victimized employees also say they are now exploring legal options.

