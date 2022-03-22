RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With tax season in full swing, it presents more opportunities for scammers to steal your money and your identity.

If you’re victimized by someone filing taxes in your name, it’s more than just a hassle to get your refund. Victims say your entire life is disrupted for years.

Imagine trying to file your taxes only to be told by the IRS that someone one else has filed in your name and already received your refund

It’s more common than you think, and you must try protecting yourself before it happens.

Identity thieves stole an estimated $380 million in 2020 in fraudulent tax refunds, according to a report by the Inspector General of the Treasury.

“Life is forever altered because somebody has used your information to cash out,” said Paige Hanson, a Cybersecurity Expert with Norton LifeLock. “It’s a payday for them.”

Tax refund victim Lauren Bernstein said, “It’s such a nightmare.”

Back in 2017, Bernstein had her Identity stolen when her then employer sent her W-2 form to a hacker through a phishing scam.

She found out what was going on when she tried to e-file her taxes. She got a stunning prompt message.

“Your taxes have already been filed. You need to call the IRS,” she recalled.

Then the dominoes began falling as the hacker used her ID for other things too.

“I got notice from Social Security saying my earnings for the past decades had been altered,” Bernstein said. “My iTunes had purchases. It was horrible.”

She “felt violated” by the theft of her identity, she said.

Bernstein had many other problems related to the identity theft which resulted in her literally taking herself off social media and trying to close any financial avenue used by the criminals who targeted her.

She says her case didn’t resolve until 2019, but even after that, the repercussions of the ID theft continue to follow her.

“I can’t open a credit card if I want to,” she said.

That’s because she lives her life with all her credit frozen unless she unlocks it.

“Anytime I do a temporary un-hold I’m totally susceptible all over again,” she said. “Anytime I’m unfrozen, I’m terrified.”

She says having frozen credit is a great inconvenience, but necessary.

Before ID theft happens to you, experts recommend placing a fraud alert on your credit and checking your credit reports frequently.

Look for strange addresses, names, or lines of credit that you never opened.

Although most people only check it once a year, best practices say you should check your credit at least three times a year. Hanson advocates even more than that.

“I recommend every 30 days in case there are any changes,” said Hanson.

Up until this tax year, victims of ID theft were given a special PIN number by the IRS to safeguard their electronic tax return.

This year, the IRS is expanding that program to any taxpayer.

Here’s how it works: You apply for the number that the IRS changes annually. If you are part of the program, a scammer can’t file a return in your name without that PIN number.