Things you can do to keep your home safe in a pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic means more than social distancing and wearing a mask, it means keeping your personal environment safe, too.

We’re all spending more time at home, both inside and outside the house, and there’s lots of hazards we might be overlooking, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For example, keeping the grass green could be dangerous to others.

“We have delivery personnel coming for our homes,” said CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco. “Make sure the garden hose isn’t lying on the porch or power tools or ladders. Put them away.”

When it comes to your children, people should take the time to make sure their kids have the right safety equipment for things like big riding, skateboarding or competitive sports.

But, it’s not one and done with safety equipment.

“Your kids outgrow clothes and shoes fast, and they do the same thing with safety equipment,’ said Baiocco. “Get a new helmet, knee pads or whatever.”

Inside the home, go through it looking for hazards. Start with the kitchen.

“Look at your cleaning products and household cleaners,” said Baiocco. “If you can’t read the labels anymore its time to get rid of them. And when get a new one make sure you use it properly.”

Check to make sure fire extinguishers are in working order and create a fire escape plan in advance, then practice it with everyone.

“Have a little boot camp at the house for the family,’ said Baiocco. “Go through the house, identify hazards and then talk about them.”

Many of us are buying things on line to avoid going to the store, but make sure what you’re buying isn’t costing you more than you think.

“There are a lot of people taking advantage of consumers by selling counterfeit or sub par products,” said Baiocco. If you’ve been victimized, let the CPSC know.

To help you cover all the home safety bases the Consumer Product Safety Commission has created a series of checklists which are accessible here and can be downloaded for your use.