Tips for shopping local on Small Business Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While you’re out shopping for your holiday gifts this weekend, don’t ignore local shops.

Tomorrow is designed as Small Business Saturday—a tradition that began back in 2011 to get more people to shop locally.

This year retail analysts say more and more people will be seeking out mom and pop stores over chains than ever before.

The numbers show Small Business Saturday keeps growing in popularity each year.

Nationwide, shoppers spent more than $17 billion dollars last year in local stores.

This season, even more shops are joining the effort with thousands of businesses participating.

“It’s a great way to support and shop business,” says the BBB’s Mallory Wojciechowski. “The small businesses are your community. It’s a great way to support them and celebrate them.”

It’s important to note that locally-owned, mom and pop shops may operate a little differently than what you’re accustomed to with the bigger, corporate chains.

The Better Business Bureau recommends you do a little homework first to avoid any surprises.



“Find out their return policies,” said Wojciechowski. “Also if you’re purchasing something for others, make sure you get a gift receipt, but just make sure you do your research ahead of time.”

You can look up any stores or companies online at the BBB’s website where you can check out reviews and get some insight on other customers’ experiences.

The great thing about Small Business Saturday is it gives you a chance to mingle and support local business.

You can enhance that experience by getting the latest news on sales and promotions through social media sites.

Another good idea is to sign up for email alerts from local shops to get an idea of what’s being offered.

Don’t forget to bring some friends and family along to boost support.

If you want to get more information on which stores are participating in small business Saturday, check out the site called shop-small.

It contains an interactive map where you plug in the name of your community and it shows all the local merchants near you.

