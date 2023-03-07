RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you haven’t thought about it already, it’s time to start getting your taxes prepared.

Although we have three extra days this year, you don’t want to wait till the last minute to get them done by April 18.

When it comes to your tax returns, you don’t want to pay for the services of a professional who is overqualified to prepare the return you are going to submit.

“There are a number of different kind of people who can do your taxes,” said Meredith Radford of the Better Business Bureau of the Eastern Carolinas.

We’ll rank them by degrees of expertise

Non-credentialed tax preparers (part timers who only work seasonally usually for tax prep firms)

Enrolled agents (a preparer approved by the irs to represent taxpayers)

Certified public accountants

Tax attorneys

“They’re the ones with the highest fees most of the time,” said Radford. “They can help you with legal things if you need help with municipal bonds, estate planning — that would be a reason to hire a tax attorney.”

If you’re going with a non-credentialed tax preparer, you’ve got to look for things in their background that you wouldn’t worry about if using a CPA or an Enrolled Agent.

“They’re just working based off knowledge and research they’ve done on their own — so be careful with them,” said Radford. “See what their credentials are what kind of certification and school has been done to make them good at their job.”

No matter who you choose, they need to have an IRS-approved PTIN — or Preparer Tax Identification Number.

When it comes to paying your preparer, make sure you know what you’re obligated for.

“Before you agree to any services from any tax preparers, you need to know ahead of time about what those fees are going to be and get it in writing,” said Radford.

You should also check online reviews and complaints, ask to see their licenses and make sure they are available if you are audited.

“If something feels fishy to you and it doesn’t add up, find someone else to do your taxes,” said Radford. “You don’t want to risk your financial situation to someone you are unsure of.

You can also check out your preparer by using the IRS’s directory of federal return preparers which is a searchable database.