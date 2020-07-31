Tips on making emergency adjustments if a hurricane affects vacation travel plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Hurricane Isaias set to impact North Carolina’s coast in some fashion next week, folks are starting to worry about their vacation plans.

A hurricane can create a rapidly changing emergency situation and if you are on vacation, you need to be able to deal with it with minimal hassles while keeping your family safe.

Before the storm hits you should develop an emergency plan to determine where you are going to go and how you will get there.



Remember, in the era of COVID-19 mass gatherings in shelters won’t be an option.

You should also check with your accommodation provider to see if they can provide you an emergency including a radio, water, food, and other survival basics.



If you are flying into an area that might be impacted by a hurricane, remember that flights can sometimes be disrupted by weather situations and you could be separated from your luggage.

To prevent hassles brought about by that situation, make sure you pack necessities in your carry-on bags—including medications.



Travel insurance is always a good idea.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, many travel insurance companies have written in a ‘pandemic clause’ which allows them not to pay off if your cancellation is related to the outbreak.



In the case of a hurricane affecting beaches here in North Carolina, the state department of insurance say you should be covered, but you should check with you check with the entity which sold you the policy to make sure.

In general travel insurance covers:

Trip Cancellation

Trip Interruption

Travel Delays

Another thing regarding travel insurance is related to when you purchase it. Once a storm is forecast to hit an area, it becomes what insurance calls a “foreseeable event.” That means you can no longer buy travel insurance for that destination during the period the storm will impact it.

Also remember, if a storm hits—there are likely to be power outages and loss of internet so carry a hard copy of your travel insurance and other important documents you might need.

You should also make sure you have plenty of cash because no electricity means no credit or debit card usage.