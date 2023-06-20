RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to scams, some are better than others—for the criminals that is, because they are more effective at trapping victims.

One very effective type of scam involves spam or scam texts.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning about the top five scams it’s seeing that are currently surging across the country.

There’s a lot of money lost to scam texts, an estimated $330 million last year alone, according to the FTC.

Why do fake texts work so well?

Studies show text messages average a 97% read rate within 15 minutes of delivery, and scammers know that.

“With direct messages on social media it’s best to just avoid those messages altogether and delete them,” said Meredith Radford of the Better Business Bureau of the Eastern Carolinas.

Although there are hundreds of variations on text message scams, there are some that are perennially successful for scammers because they are sent out by the dozens as spam.

Here are the top five spam text messages the Federal Trade Commission says are nothing but scams.

#1. BANK FRAUD PROTECTION ALERTS

They pretend there’s a suspicious purchase on your account. If you reply “yes,” you’ll get a call from a criminal pretending to be the bank fraud department who’ll take money from your account under the guise of fixing it

#2 THE FREE GIFT TEXT

If you click the link in that text, you’re asked to give a credit card number and pay a small shipping fee for your gift. You get no gift, but fraudulent charges start appearing on your credit card.

#3 THE FAKE PACKAGE DELIVERY TEXT.

It says there’s a problem with the delivery of your package and includes a link that takes you to a website—but beware.

“Scammers will create fake websites that look like the real thing,” says Radford.

One of the most common texts claims it’s from the U.S. Postal Service, but the agency says it never sends unsolicited emails or texts to customers, and it will never include links in its communications.

#4 THE PHONY JOB OFFER

Many people who post their resumes online get this kind of text. The scammers will trick you into sending money to pay application fees, etc.

#5 THE FAKE AMAZON ALERT

Scammers know with so many Amazon accounts out there, this one will probably hit a home run for them. If you call the number in the text to “fix” your account—the so-called service rep asks for remote access to your account. Eventually, that person gains access to steal money right from your bank account.

If you’ve gotten text messages like any of those, copy the text and submit it to 7726—that’s the numerical equivalent of SPAM.

That text will get authorities looking at it and will automatically block that number from sending you future texts.