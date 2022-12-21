RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether it’s by plane, train or automobile — many of us will be traveling for the holidays and will take our beloved pets along for the trip.

However, you want to make sure your pet is safe during that journey.

This time of year can be a lot of fun, but it also can take us out of our routines and that can be confusing for pets especially if you are traveling for the holidays.

It’s estimated by the Better Business Bureau that 78 percent of us will travel with our pets this holiday season.

When we take our pet someplace different, there’s a high risk they could be spooked by the strange environments— such as an airport or on a plane.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Meredith Radford of the Eastern North Carolina BBB if it’s wise take your pet into the airplane’s passenger cabin if the airline allows it.

“If they are small enough you can keep it in front of you in a carrier under the seat,” said Radford.

If it’s a larger pet it might have to go into cargo, so you have to find out your airline’s rules and regulations regarding where the pet will be placed.

Before you go, take your dog or cat to a veterinarian for a check-up to make sure it’s fit to fly.

For that matter, you should do the same thing if you’re planning to take your animal on a road trip.

In either case, make sure to:

Keep them safe and secure in a well-ventilated crate or carrier

Make sure they have plenty of food and water

Put together a pet travel kit in case of emergencies

If your cat or dog is in a strange environment, they might get lost or run away while you are traveling—so making sure they are microchipped before you leave is a must.

“Microchipping is super easy,” said Molly Goldston of Saving Grace Animal Adoptions. “It’s implanted by your veterinarian and it only takes a couple of seconds to implant.”

Before the chip is installed you should also make sure your contact information is up to date.

Sometimes traveling with your pet is not an option and you need to board it.

“Make sure it’s a reputable business,” said Radford. “Check and see if there are any kinds of complaints against them.”

That can be done online by checking reviews or at the BBB website.

Before you board your pet, it’s a good idea to also check out the boarding facility in advance and pay special attention to:

Play areas

The supervision ratio

The cleanliness of the area where your pet will be staying

Remember, pets are creatures of habit so when traveling try and keep their routine as normal as possible. That will reduce stress on your pet and you.