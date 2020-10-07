US Army Reserve’s investigation into Cunningham deals with timing of acts, not if they happened

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For Cal Cunningham, an investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve could be nothing, or it could be a big deal.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Reserve confirmed to CBS 17 that it was investigating “the matters” involving the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

But the Army Reserve also said it was “unable to provide further details.”

Cunningham, a married man with two teenage daughters, is accused of having an extramarital relationship with a consultant.

Previously undisclosed text messages obtained by The Associated Press and additional interviews show that the relationship extended beyond suggestive texts to an intimate encounter as recently as July.

It all depends on when the alleged sexual act happened.

Cunningham is no longer active duty military – he’s a reservist.

Although the military has a code of conduct called the Uniform Code of Military Justice it only applies under certain circumstances.

“For reservists like Cunningham, that’s only if they are in uniform performing their duty. That’s the only time they are subjected to the Uniform Code of Justice,” said Assistant Professor Anthony Ghiotto of Campell University.

He spent 12 years as a U.S. Airforce Judge Advocate.

So, the first thing the U.S. Army has to determine: Did what Cunningham is accused of doing fall under the military’s Code of Justice?

“If he was having a sexual relationship on a Wednesday when he was Senate candidate Cal Cunningham or a partner at his law firm, there’s nothing the military can do,” said Ghiotto. “But, if it happened on a Saturday when he was doing reserve duty orders – that means the Army has jurisdiction.”

Ghiotto said the specific statute that covers this is Article 134 of the Code – which makes punishable conduct which has a tendency to bring the service into disrepute.

Also, under military law adultery is a crime.

If the Army substantiates that Cunningham committed the alleged crime under orders, it needs to figure out what to do about it.

“They can give no punishment, or an administrative punishment something like a letter of reprimand or a letter of counselling,” said Ghiotto.

He said the Army could even decide to court martial Cunningham if it thinks the situation warrants that.

Ghiotto said he doesn’t except to see the probe conclude before the election.

“In my experience, military investigations tend to be very lengthy,” he said.

One other thing about a military investigation, it’s protected by the Privacy Act which means the Army will make no comment during the probe.

Also, when its over many portions of its report may be protected by the privacy act and not available to the public.