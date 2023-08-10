RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You may not be thinking of the holidays quite yet, but the U.S. Postal Service is.

The agency is trying to beef up its staff now in advance of the holidays to keep the mail moving.

A job fair looking to attract candidates for positions in Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Oxford was held Thursday but only six people showed up—possibly because torrential midday downpours kept people away.

There are two types of postal employees—career and non-career.

“With career you can retire, you have benefits and so forth and the non-career you work towards that,” said Michelle Welch-McLean, the postmaster of the Carrboro office. “Everyone is on a career path to permanency.”

The USPS needs the help. The Postal Service Office of the Inspector General recently released a report saying the agency’s turnover rate went from 38% in 2019 to nearly 59% in 2022.

With the holidays coming, post offices like Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Oxford are anxious to fill vacancies.

“We just need the people,” said Welch-McLean. “We want to get the packages that are coming for the holiday right sided and get the people in positions to deliver it.”

The postal service has a 10-year plan aimed at modernizing delivery methods and creating a more stable workforce—which ultimately helps local postmasters and the customers they serve.

“The attrition is something that, you know, is inevitable, said Welch-McLean. “As the people are leaving and preparing to leave, we will have staff to recover from them.”

By hiring more people now, the Postal Service wants to avoid the package and mail delivery delays that occurred in the past like last year when the recovery from COVID backed things up.

“We are trying to be ahead of that, so myself and my supervisors here are just trying to get the staff on board,” said Welch-McLean.

Because the midday storms may have washed out Thursday’s hiring fair, they will have another one sometime in mid-September to continue to beef up staff for the holidays and beyond.