RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Stolen checks are one of the major problems facing the United States Postal Service these days.

There are various ways thieves get the checks and then use them to steal even more money from you.

Although it’s a federal offense, thieves have ways to get into the blue street-side collection boxes using homemade tools to scoop mail out of slots.

They also use stolen master keys to actually get into mailboxes to steal large numbers of letters at once.

To combat that, the U.S. Postal Service will be replacing the so-called arrow keys used to secure collection boxes with 49,000 electronic locks — starting first in high-crime areas, then rolling them out nationwide.

The USPS will also replace antiquated blue boxes with a high-security hardened collection box.

Your home mailbox is also a target which is why some people don’t use them to send out letters with checks.

“I just don’t trust people, especially nowadays,” said Raleigh resident Dan Burad.

That’s because checks are being stolen at an alarming rate by thieves according to experts who track criminal groups that steal mail.

“They look for IRS checks, personal checks, and business checks,” said Professor David Maimon, a criminologist at Georgia State University.

Raleigh resident Amy Cameron is worried about mail theft from her home box.

“I don’t think it’s secure,” she said.

Once a thief has a check, they use a process called “check washing” where they use chemicals to remove the writing on a check and then replace the name and amount.

Check washing is just part of the scam.

“Once you have the check, you essentially have the entire information you need to manufacture more and more checks,” said Maimom.

One way to avoid check theft is to go electronic and use direct deposit.

“I don’t use checks much at all for anything. I do things like online electric payments or pay with a card when I’m out and about,” said Raleigh resident Marcus Hovis.

To prevent check theft from your home mailbox you can always opt to take it to the post office and drop it inside the building at any time.

“I bring everything to the post office,” said Cameron. “I don’t leave anything outside or in my mailbox.”

Locally, mail theft and tampering are the jurisdiction of U.S. Postal Inspectors who have powers of arrest.