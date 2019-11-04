Vacation travel tips to help you get ahead for the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We are fast approaching the busiest travel season of the year and there are lots of good deals if you want to travel to foreign locations for the holidays.

If you’re thinking of flying for the holidays—the absolute lowest, rock bottom airfares are starting to evaporate.

But, you can still save money because the sooner you book your flight the better.

Right now, the prices still aren’t as high as they’ll be days before Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“For every day you procrastinate from now the actual holiday—airfares will go up an average of $10 dollars a day,” says CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “So don’t hesitate, book those flights now.

And a lot of us are going to fly in and around the holidays.

A Travel Channel survey says:

67 % of Americans will use vacation or paid days off to travel this holiday season

Nearly a quarter of those people plan to travel longer than 6 days

And Greenberg advises, you’ll find some great deals on hotels right now.



“It’s a buyers’ market,” he says. “Hotel occupancies are down. There’s been a lot of hotel building and they haven’t filled up all those rooms.”

Overseas destinations are also great options.



Financial turmoil among foreign currencies makes the dollar stronger and creates better deals for you.



“The British pound is now devalued—so is the Euro and the South African Rand and the Argentine Peso—all great bargain opportunities for you,” says Greenberg. “In fact, you can do your Christmas shopping there while you are at it.”

Here’s a secret—don’t just look for a good rate at a resort. Instead, make a phone call and speak to the director of sales or manager on duty and negotiate some added deals.



“Can your kids stay for free? Can they eat free? Can you get rid of that dreaded report fee? Will they give you free parking or Wi-Fi?” said Greenberg. “You need to have a conversation, and not just with the hotel reservation center—that’s not going to help you.”



According to websites which chart these things, the average holiday vacationer will spend between $1,400 and $1,500 per person this year on a holiday vacation.



And if you aren’t flying, driving is also a good option.



Gas prices haven’t spiked, so driving is also still a good deal if you want to be in control of your traveling timeline.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now