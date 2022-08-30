RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation said it’s seeing a rising trend of pedestrian and vehicle accidents nationwide, despite the fact many newer model cars now come with technology that can help prevent a pedestrian crash.

It’s called Automatic Emergency Braking and it engages when the driver doesn’t react fast enough. But new tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety say a lot of that tech needs big improvements when driving in the dark.

“A lot of these systems are camera based and so they are not going to work as well at night,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

Some vehicles that have radar-based systems which work well in both daylight and night time.

The Institute tested 23 midsize cars, SUV’s and pickups and more than half of them ended up with a basic or no credit rating.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do to catch up to the point where they can be in the top categories of advanced or superior,” said Harkey.

That braking technology is important because we’re seeing a sharp increase in pedestrian crashes.

Last year in the triangle, CBS 17 has reported many fatal pedestrian-involved collisions at night.

It’s a nationwide problem.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates 7,342 pedestrians were killed in 2021, and three-quarters of those deaths happened at night. That’s up by 80 percent since 2009.

The institute said some vehicles like the Ford Mustang, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota’s Camry and Highlander earned superior emergency braking ratings both day and night.

The IIHS said vehicles that failed at night can be easily fixed.

“Most (automakers) are confident they can accomplish what they need for our nighttime tests by simply opening up the aperture of the camera system,” said Harkey.

The institute said it’ll start adding in Automatic Emergency Braking system results with its 2023 Top Safety Pick awards—so automakers have some time to improve their nighttime systems.

Here are the complete list of rankings:

SUPERIOR

ADVANCED

BASIC

NO CREDIT

Chevrolet Malibu

Honda Pilot

Nissan Altima

Toyota Tacoma

*Vehicles with radar-only systems. Ratings for these vehicles were calculated based on their performance in the daylight evaluation.