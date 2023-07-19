PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes to Chatham County are coming quickly, with the addition of new manufacturing plants like the VinFast auto assembly plant.

We’re about a week away from the ceremonial groundbreaking at the VinFast plant but there’s a lot of activity on the site of the Triangle Innovation Point life science park already.

The park is where the car company will be located along with other tenants like FedEx which has already finished its building there.

The VinFast plant, along with Wolfspeed’s semiconductor facility on the other side of Chatham County, will be attracting a lot of workers.

In nearby Pittsboro, Archie Hackney is amazed by how things in Chatham County have changed in his 76 years.

“The whole place is blowing up and everybody’s moving here,” he said. “Everybody likes this area.”

New manufacturing facilities mean more housing and with that all the support services that come with it like strip malls, gas stations and medical facilities.

Moncure resident Lois Rice is okay with that.

“It’s not in our backyard so we’re fine with it,” she said. “I think it’ll bring a lot of revenue to the county and a lot of growth and we’re keeping the old and the new so I’m excited about it.”

Although Chatham County communities like Pittsboro are seeing a lot more hustle and bustle, it doesn’t sit well with everyone.

“I’m not super happy about it,” said Tyann Penn. ” I moved here to be in the country, and I have a place in the country and it’s blowing up around me so I would guess I’ll probably be moving in the next five years.”

The VinFast manufacturing facility is set to open in 2025, cranking out 150-thousand electric vehicles a year to start before it ramps up production

It’s expected between 15,000 and 20,000 people will move to Chatham County in the next year or two.