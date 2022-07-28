RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After more than a month of confusion and frustration, it appears that significant progress has been made between WakeMed and UnitedHealthcare. If both sides agree to the deal, clients of UnitedHealthcare could soon regain their status at WakeMed.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia has learned exclusively that the two sides have worked out differences in their contract language which prompted the hospital to remove United Health Clients from its network back on June 1.

The dispute between the the hospital and insurer forced thousands to scramble to seek healthcare, including an Apex woman who had had serious health issues that required a special test by her WakeMed cardiologist.

Maggie Booker told CBS 17 she didn’t know what to do about her healthcare coverage.

“I have my prescriptions for blood thinner, but I’m in limbo,” she said.

Hopefully that limbo is about to end.

In a written statement, UnitedHealthcare spokesman Cole Manbeck said the two sides “reached a mutual agreement on language in our contract. Given the contract language issues have been resolved, we fully expect that WakeMed will commit to finalizing the few remaining portions of the new agreement quickly so that the North Carolinians we serve will once again have network access to WakeMed.”

There is no indication at this point from WakeMed if or when the hospital will finalize the agreement and reopen the network for UnitedHealthcare clients.