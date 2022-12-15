RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Faking mileage on a used car is a problem that’s becoming more common these days because prices on used vehicles are so high.

The used car market is booming because of the continued shortage of vehicles. As a consumer, you want a previously owned car with the smallest mileage available but mileage that’s legit.

“An odometer can be manipulated in a few seconds and it changes the value of a vehicle by hundreds if not thousands of dollars,” said Emilie Voss, with Carfax.

Older analog odometers took time to roll back, but in this digital age it can be done in a matter of seconds with a readily available tool that can be purchased online for about $300.

“In the current used car market, we’re already seeing record high prices and it’s a way to make a quick buck for con artists,” said Voss.

Carfax set up a demonstration conducted by Josh Ingle of Atlanta Speedometer using a 2009 Chevy HHR with high mileage.

“This shows 150,996 miles,” Ingle said. After tapping a key on an odometer correction tool, he said, “It’s now changed to 51,030 miles.”

That change increases the vehicles estimated value from $4,300 to $7,300 instantly.

It’s also illegal to do that on a vehicle if you intend to sell it at the lower mileage.

The odometer correction tools are meant to be used by mechanics who are changing components in a vehicle and need to put the actual mileage on a new speedometer to match the mileage on the older, removed component.

The problem with fraudulent odometer readings is growing.

Voss says here in North Carolina, we rank 10th in the nation for rolled back odometers.

That translates into about 43,000 cars on this state’s roads with fake odometer readings, which is up seven percent from last year.

Nationwide, Voss says there’s 1.9 million vehicles with mismatched mileage.

She says beyond the illegality of it, it’s dangerous to buy a vehicle that doesn’t show true mileage.

“There are things you need to do to maintain a vehicle that has significantly more miles than you think,” said Voss. “That can leave you stuck on the side of the road.”

Carfax offers an online mileage check tool that requires the vehicle identification number.

A mechanic’s evaluation can also be helpful. They’ll know where to look for signs of wear and tear that don’t match up with the mileage.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates odometer fraud costs consumers more than a billion dollars every year.

The department has an online link that also allows you to report odometer fraud.