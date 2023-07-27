RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Warmer weather means warmer water, whether you are at the beach or a lake.

Warmer water also can spell trouble for you because it increases the chance of bacteria affecting you.

The U.S. Geological Survey monitors both Jordan and Falls Lake for many factors including temperature and Falls Lake feels hot according to those who use it.

“It’s warm—warm like a bath,” said beachgoer Anna Pino.

Just how warm? Well the USGS website says the water temperature at Falls Lake yesterday reached over 94 degrees on Wednesday, July 26.

The Army Corps of Engineers supervisor at the lake told CBS 17 the actual water temperature is not that high, saying the sensor which measures water temperature is defective and needs to be replaced.

For those who use the lake on a regular basis, the water does seem different.

Kayaker Rhonda Sutton said the water feels warmer to her.

“I figured it’s because the sun’s been shining on it for a little while,” she said.

Sutton prefers her lake water a bit cooler.

No matter what the temperature is— warmer water can encourage the growth of dangerous organisms.

Pino told CBS 17 she is concerned about bacteria that will grow in the warmer water.

“I was just telling my daughter not a swallow it,” she said.

There are also other precautions you should take before entering the water.

“Don’t shave before going in any waterway, lake or ocean because shaving, whether you’re male or female, produces micro cuts and that could be an entry point for a pathogen virus or bacteria and if you have an open wound, make sure it’s protected and covered,” he said.

Greer’s company DrySee makes waterproof bandages that turn color to alert you if they have been compromised by moisture.

You should also take care not to ingest and spray from a personal watercraft or boat

“If you have a loved one, that’s prone to either ear infections, nose, or sinus infections wear nose plugs or earplugs,” Greer said.

It’s also not a bad idea to shower after you’ve been in a lake to remove any potential pathogens.

Since both Falls and Jordan lakes serve as drinking water supplies they are monitored by the state for water quality issues and pollution.