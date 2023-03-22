RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a stunning revelation. Thousands of dollars in unauthorized transfers were taken from the bank accounts of more than 14,000 North Carolinians leaving accounts overdrawn and people panicked.

Now, the mortgage company and the third-party payment vendor responsible for the errors have agreed to settle a class action.

In April 2021, more than half a million people across the country woke to find their bank accounts empty after multiple unauthorized withdrawals were made on behalf of Mr. Cooper/Nationstar mortgage.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s office told CBS 17 it affected over 14,000 people.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia was among the victims. He found payments totaling more than $9,400 that were overdrawn.

Account holders took to Twitter to express their frustrations. Others told CBS 17 how scary it was.

“This is terrifying, “said Zach Myer, account holder. “You trust a mortgage company like that to be diligent in accuracy with withdrawing from your account.”

The mortgage company blamed the third-party electronic payments vendor ACI Speedpay for the errors.

Although banks and the mortgage company were able to reverse the payments, it wasn’t instant.

The error left 500,000 people without access to cash and high bills.

Two years later, Mr.Cooper and ACI have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing– to avoid what they say is the cost, delay and uncertainty of litigation.

If you were one of those affected in North Carolina, you’ll be receiving a postcard in your mailbox explaining you need to make a decision about whether or not you want to be a part of the lawsuit.

The deadline to opt out of the lawsuit is April 29. If you want to be part of the suit, you must file a claim by November 13.

That claim form can be found here and can be filed online or sent by mail

There’s been more than $8 million set aside by the two companies to pay victims who’ll be divided into several categories that depend on how impacted you were by the incident.

In addition, ACI must provide evidence that its implementing changes to its business practices to prevent a similar problem in the future.

A federal Judge in Winston-Salem has the ultimate approval of the lawsuits’ provisions deciding if it’s fair, reasonable and adequate.

He’ll also decide if the class action lawsuit is in the best interest of the victims. That hearing will be May 31.