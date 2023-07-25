RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Threads – is it a Twitter replacement or just a flash in the pan platform in the growing social media landscape?

It exploded on the social media landscape with more than 100 million signing up for it initially, but what are they doing with it?

“We think of Threads as a place for really friendly public conversations,” said Meta spokeswoman Erin McPike.

But before people can begin conversing on it, they have to know how to use it and that could cause Threads to unravel because people may not like or understand the way the interface works.

“I don’t love getting on new platforms and learning them and those types of things,” said brand strategist Tyler Mount. “What I will say is this is just the natural progression of marketing trends.”

Threads creators know there are issues.

“We just have to keep educating people on how to use threads and then as new features roll out how they can use those new features,” said McPike.

Right now, the platform is missing some features that are common to Twitter.

“The hashtag, the search, the direct message is missing,” said Professor Ahmed Banafa, a technology expert at San Jose University.

“I can’t say for certain what some of the new features will be, but I can tell you that we at Meta are constantly rolling out new updates and new features to all of our suite of platforms,” said McPike. “I am sure you’ll see really exciting new features too.”

On July 25, Threads rolled out a “following” feature allowing users to see chronologically organized posts.

For any social media platform or app, getting rid of it when you no longer want it is easy. You just delete it. With threads, it’s not that simple.

“If you want to delete it, you have to delete Instagram,” said Banafa. “This is a big issue with Instagram and now they’re trying to solve it.”

The apps privacy and data collection disclosure lists are extensive—contacts, search history, email address, name, phone numbers and much more.

“Basically everything you’re doing on the phone, they will get that information,” said Banafa. “This is not a good thing.”

Can Threads overcome all those shortcomings? Its creators think the Meta brand will carry it on to success.

“Meta apps tend to have staying power,” said McPike. “They’ve been a really important part of our lives for over a decade.”

Although Threads climbed to 100 million users quickly, analytics indicate engagement on the app is now tapering off, so it’s unclear yet whether it will become a “must-have” social media tool in the future.