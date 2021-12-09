What you should know before boarding your pet

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re unable to take your beloved fur baby with you when you travel this holiday season, you may end up having to board your dog.

At places like Raleigh’s Oakwood dog park, your furry friend can run free, but what happens when it comes time to board the dog?

How can you be sure they’ll be taken good care of?

The owner of Bucatini the dog gets anxious when she must go on a trip without her pet.

“I definitely don’t love boarding her and I’d take her with me if I could,” said Anna Massamma.

Before you settle on a boarding kennel, the Better Business Bureau says there are several things you should do in person.

“See if it’s clean. See if it’s safe. Also, make sure it’s properly licensed,” says the BBB’s Nick Hill.

In North Carolina, the state agriculture department licenses kennels and it lists its inspection reports online by county.

If you like what you see in the inspection report, you need to probe deeper.

“I check reviews like Google,” said dog owner Brianna Bethel.

You should also check the BBB online to see if anyone has filed complaints about the kennel.

Bethel has several areas of concern when she looks for a place to board her dog Runtz.

“If the staff is trained to deal with different kinds of dogs. Will he get his meds and stuff like that,” she said.

For many, price is a big concern when boarding their dog.

“The cost can vary based on the services they offer,” said Hill.

CBS 17 asked Anna Massamma how much is too much when it comes to boarding her dog Bucatini.

“It ranges from $45 to $65 a night,” she said. “That seems reasonable.”

Before you commit to a kennel, ask about hidden costs for things like providing special food or extra playtime.

“Pet boarding facilities should list their costs on their website but when you go in person, also ask what they are charging for,” said Hill.

Vaccinations are very important before boarding. You don’t want your dog to get a canine disease while you are away.

Make sure the facility requires all pets to have proof of immunizations and it’s a good idea to let your vet know ahead of time you are boarding your dog in case they need to provide boosters for any shots.

If you have a bad experience boarding your dog, you can file a complaint online with the state department of agriculture’s animal welfare division.

However, the complaint has to be based on firsthand information and can’t be anonymous.

Remember when you leave your dog at the place which will board it, keep the goodbyes brief because the animal can sense your anxiety and it will be tougher on it as well as the people taking care of your precious animal.