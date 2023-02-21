RALEIGH, N.C. — Parking garages — they’re everywhere.

Although there are many different styles of parking decks, they all have one thing in common, they all must adhere to engineering design standards.

Once it’s erected, CBS 17 wanted to know who checks those parking decks after they are built to make sure they remain safe.

When we use a parking garage most of us are focused on one thing — finding a space to put our vehicle.

CBS 17 asked parking garage user Brent Thompson if he was ever concerned about how safe a parking garage might be structurally.

“I’ve never thought about it,” he said.

Driver Adrian Magrain agreed.

“I guess I really don’t know what goes into it to think about it,” he said.

The fact is, we don’t think about parking garages. We just take it for granted that they’re OK and structurally sound.

When you look at something like a concrete support column or wall in a parking garage, how do you know it’s safe on the inside, as well as, on the outside?

CBS 17 went to a place where they test parking garage components to get answers.

N.C. State’s Constructed Facilities Lab looks at how much abuse a component like a cement column can take.

(N.C. State)

They do that by pushing it to the breaking point under controlled conditions.

“We’re testing for failure in the laboratory to avoid failure in real life,” said lab manager Professor Greg Lucier.

Parking structures are also exposed to the elements and that can be problematic if the water ends up getting inside of seams or into cracks where it can rust the steel reinforcing rods buried deep in the concrete.

“Exposure to moisture is a very big factor in the lifespan of a structure,” said Lucier. “You do not want moisture entering the structure — penetrating the components and joints.”

In some parts of the country, periodic inspections of parking decks are required by law but as CBS 17 found out — here in North Carolina, that is not the case.

In response to an email inquiry, the City of Raleigh said “There is no process in place in Raleigh where we do routine inspections of these structures after the initial Certificate of Occupancy.”

However, city public information officer Julia Milstead added, “if the city was told about deficiencies or structural issues, it would investigate and recommend the property owner retain an engineer if needed.”

It’s much the same elsewhere in the state.

“It would be up to the owner of the garage, their engineer and insurance company to do these routine inspections to make sure the structure remains safe,” said Lucier. “Just as would be the case for any other commercial building.”

For some who use parking garages — age is a factor.

“It depends on how old it is,’ said driver Ruth Smith. “If it’s really old, I would wonder — but newer ones, they’re built to standard.”

Problems tend to occur as the structure grows older, but some of them can be fixed using things like an epoxy-based mortar which, when cured, is stronger than the original concrete.

Lucier said before you make those repairs, “You’d want to determine what caused the defect in the first place.”

“If the defect was caused by corrosion of the internal steel that expanded and popped the concrete, you’d want to clean that steel and figure out what caused it to corrode,” he said.

In general, Lucier said, there would be signs over time that a problem with a parking deck is developing—it would not just suddenly appear.

“Surface cracks are pretty normal,” said Smith. “If there was a really big crack — I’d be concerned.”

Next time you’re in a parking garage, if you see something that concerns you — take the time to report it to the structure’s owner.

You could be stopping a problem before it gets worse.