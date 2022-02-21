Why are some North Carolina car owners charged a vehicle fee, what do funds go to?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people are moving to North Carolina every day. They must adjust to all sorts of fees and taxes charged in the state.

One CBS 17 viewer who recently relocated to North Carolina was surprised to see she was charged a vehicle fee over and above the county and town property tax for her car when she went to register it.

Not everybody who owns a car is charged that fee because it all depends on where you live.

The vehicle fee is something that the General Assembly allows municipalities to charge. That fee can vary.

“It was a $30 fee and yes, I was quite shocked,” said viewer Debra Dicello.

The state calls it a motor municipal vehicle tax. It can range from $5 to $30 on vehicles.

Here’s how the law breaks down:

$5 can be charged to vehicle owners and used for any lawful purpose by the municipality

Another $5 can be used for maintenance and operation of a transportation system

If the municipality opts to charge more than $10, the remaining revenue must be spent on public street projects

“If it’s going for improvements to transportation from point A to point B, I could probably understand,” Dicello said. “But I wonder why it’s not built into some other tax being charged, like the property tax.”

The state treasurer told CBS 17 those fees can be unfair.

“When those fees go up, it’s just another tax on individuals,” said Dale Folwell. “It disproportionally hurts or affects lower and fixed-income individuals because even though they have lower value cars, like myself, the fee is the same.”

In the Raleigh area, there are several communities which charge the vehicle fee.

Garner, where Dicello lives, told CBS 17 it uses the $30 for street maintenance and resurfacing projects.

Clayton said its fee is used to maintain town roads not maintained by NCDOT.

Apex said $25 of its fee goes to street construction and maintenance and the remaining $5 is used for public transit.

If you want to see if you are being charged a V-fee by your municipality, check your registration receipt. It is listed along with the costs of the city or town and county property tax fees for your vehicle.