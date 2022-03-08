RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State-owned vehicles – you pay for them with your tax dollars and CBS 17 wants to make sure we’re getting our money’s worth.

After more than a year’s worth of digging, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia discovered North Carolina has no idea how many state vehicles are parked and no longer in use because of the pandemic.

That also begs the question – why is our state still buying new cars?

When CBS 17 began watching some idle state cars for over a year, it was during the course of that probe that we discovered the state’s failure to keep track of its whole fleet’s underutilization during the pandemic.

CBS 17 targeted a half dozen state cars which we noticed were sitting idle for months outside of two office buildings housing state agencies.

On the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, we began our tracking efforts to keep an eye on them.

To do that, we placed duct tape with the Jan. 18 date marked on it between one of the vehicle’s wheels and the asphalt of the cars we were watching.

If the cars moved, the tape would dislodge.

CBS 17 watched them through the winter months of 2021, through the spring, as the trees began budding, waiting for them to be moved.

We watched on into the summer of 2021, as the Crepe Myrtles flowered. All that time, the cars stayed put in the parking lot where we first spotted them.

After eight months of keeping track, we saw a couple of the cars move now and again, but they were driven infrequently.

During the pandemic, the governor’s executive order limited travel by state employees, and many agencies implemented a work-from-home policy, so Sbraccia began asking questions.

State auditor Beth Wood confirms state vehicle usage is down telling CBS 17 in an email, “A lot of agencies are adopting some remote working policies and therefore the need for as many cars for state agencies may not be as high.”

Her office is one of those agencies where that infrequent use has happened and she’s trying to figure out how many state cars it still needs telling CBS 17, “We at OSA (Office of the State Auditor) are doing an analysis now, since we adopted a hybrid work policy, to determine how many cars we think we will need moving forward.”

Wood said she doesn’t know if other agencies are doing the same kind of analysis.

The state’s 7,300 vehicles are overseen by the division of Motor Fleet Management which is part of the Department of Administration.

It told CBS 17 in an email, “We are well aware that state vehicles may be underutilized at this time due to various workplace changes prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

That reply made us wonder, why haven’t these cars been declared surplus and sold?

We do know there’s a huge demand for used cars right now because dealers can’t get the inventory.

“The average price of a used car listing is $28,000, said Emilie Voss of CarFax.

CBS 17 wanted to know much might the underutilized cars we were tracking be worth.

We found a way to do that.

Carfax has an online tool that lets you figure that out.

Sbraccia inputted the plate numbers of the half dozen state cars we found sitting idle during his investigation.

Here’s what he found.

The average trade-in value of most of those cars was more than $14,000 assuming they are in good condition. One had a trade-in value of more than $12,000 and two others were only worth a little more than $8,000.

However, even the $8,000 vehicles would be snapped up in the current used car market.

“There’s been a big demand for vehicles under $10,000,” said Voss.

If those state vehicles are not being used, why is the state still buying new cars?

Sbraccia posed that question to the Department of Administration and Finance which said in an email, “The state bought 500 news cars in fiscal 2021” and that “Those purchases were part of its routine replacement cycle.”

CBS 17 also learned the state isn’t even tracking its approximately 7,300 fleet vehicles it owns right now to find out which cars aren’t being used.

Administration and Finance said in an email, “Once the executive order(s) are lifted, applicable state agencies will be required to return the state vehicle reports with an underutilization justification for each vehicle listed.”

We did some checking.

Although the pandemic state of emergency order remains in effect, the governor’s office said the travel ban is no longer in effect.

It also said some state employees continue to work from home under various agency policies.

CBS 17 is going to keep checking with Motor Fleet Management until we get an answer about car usage.

We’ve also asked state lawmakers to weigh in and we’ll let you know when they respond.