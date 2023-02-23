New tests on 2023 model cars have revealed the safest available for sale.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said there were fewer vehicles on the list compared to last year because of stricter testing standards.

“We have 48 winners this time,” Insurance Insitute For Highway Safety president David Harkey said. “Last year, we had 101.”

That’s because crash tests have become more challenging.

The institute said tests need to be tougher because real-world conditions are changing.

The IIHS now uses a heavier, faster side impact barrier to follow those changing trends.

Its new tests also demand better headlights that create visibility without glare.

“It’s important to have a tougher test to protect people more,” Harkey said.

Although fewer vehicles met the requirements for the 2023 awards, the ones that did meet the standards did really well.

“We’ve seen that automakers like Toyota, Honda and Hyundai-Kia have been able to take advantage of the understanding of what they needed to do and apply that across their entire fleet,”Harkey said.

Among the top winners:

Toyota Corporation, that includes Lexus, received 15 top safety awards;

Honda, which also owns Acura, received 9;

Mazda garnered 6 awards.

In past tests, nighttime pedestrian avoidance systems didn’t function well.

Harkey said the award winners in this round of tests have made improvements in the way vehicles protect pedestrians at night in order to stop automatically.

“They’re now able to tune those systems so they work better at night,” he said.

Some tests have been eliminated in the 2023 examinations. Both roof strength and head restraint evaluations are no longer conducted.

“Any vehicle we test far exceeds what we are asking them to do,” Harkey said.

He expects automakers who failed this round of tests to make improvements so they can meet expectations next time.

Meanwhile, the Institute’s tests keep evolving.

Coming up in 2024, Harkey said it’ll add a rear seat dummy to see how well back seat passengers are protected in head-on crashes.