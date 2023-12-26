RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a scam that typically spreads during the winter months when people fear having their gas or electric service cut off.

Criminals are now using that fear concerning your utilities to steal money from you.

It can begin with a phone call purporting to be from your utility provider — at least that’s what the caller ID says.

The caller is a person on the other end of the line with some frightening news: They claim your power is going to be cut off within the hour.

No utility will disconnect your service that way. Utilities send repeated demand notices by mail.

The fake phone call isn’t the only way these scammers operate.

“These scams include everything from fake emails and texts that people received to fake websites,” said Duke Energy’s Keith Richardson.

The scammers have even taken to using fake QR codes (quick response codes) to trick you.

“That is part of the rise in digital scams,” said Richardson. “The fake QR codes that people are using go to fake sites.”

Sometimes it’s not a disconnection call. The scammers will offer a phony refund.

“They will call you and say if you pay your bill now, we’ll give you a discount,” said Richardson. “Sometimes they’ll say if you, if you pay your bill, we’ll make a note donation to your favorite nonprofit.”

There’s a website called Utilities United Against Scams that lays out the various techniques that criminals use to defraud you.

It offers a downloadable guide to utility scams.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to know why the scams seem to proliferate during wintertime.

“I think the reason why is that typically, that when that winter is when we see our higher bills and we think people are much more vulnerable and much more sensitive around that time,” said Richardson.

Utility Scammers often demand payment by strange, unconventional means like gift cards, wire transfers or prepaid debit cards.

Those requests are all red flags that the person you’re speaking with is trying to scam you.