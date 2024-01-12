RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here we go again, another round of severe storms is here and just like earlier this week, we could see a lot of wind damage and downed trees.

The wind and saturated soil can be a dangerous combination when it comes to storms and with the ground already soft from Tuesday’s rain, we could see more tree damage like we experienced earlier this week.

A crew from A-Plus Tree and Crane was working on a non-storm related job Friday morning in Raleigh, but earlier this week it was all damage from Tuesday’s storm that occupied them.

“We’ve been working like 12 hour days for the past few days,” said Ethan Kinard of A-plus Tree And Crane Service. “It gets pretty busy when a big storm like this hits.”

The storm earlier this week was a tree destroyer.

“We get a lot of rainfall really fast so that really saturates the soil and it loosens it up a lot for the roots,” said Kinard. “We get really sudden strong gusts of wind that really try to push all the trees over if they have any limbs at all.”

You can’t do anything about saturated soil, but before the storm hits you can have your trees altered to make them less susceptible.

If a tree has branches that are coming towards the house and actually touching the house, the winds will cause them to scrape or break.

Then those branches might fall and break and hit the roof.

Kinard says in a case like that, arborists are going “to trim the branches away from the house and up the trunk a little bit, too.”

Large scale storms like Tuesday’s and todays attract out of state “storm chasers” who offer cut rate deals you need to be wary of.

Make sure anyone you hire is properly licensed and insured.

Before you sign a contract, the North Carolina Department of Insurance said you should ask the contractor for a copy of the liability insurance certificate.

Then, the Department said you should call the listed insurance company to check and make sure the coverage hasn’t lapsed.

It’s a lot of work on your part, but it will save you money in the end if your contractor doesn’t have the proper insurance.

Before the next storm hits, it also makes sense to have an assessment done property see what trees are at risk.

“A lot of what we do is preventative work,” said Kinard.

“We want to make sure that you’re safe before the storm hits so you don’t have to pay for a new roof or something like that.”

Some tree removal requires specialized equipment like cranes and other tools that a storm chaser may not have to do the job correctly and safely.

Make sure the company you hire has general liability insurance and workmen’s comp for its employees in case they get hurt while on your property.