RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Twitter is fighting a new battle and it could directly affect you.

In the midst of dealing with a takeover from Elon Musk, the social media platform is now issuing a warning to subscribers about a sudden increase in the number of scams using its name that are actually coming from criminals.

Why the focused interest in Twitter by scammers?

They follow current events and right now Twitter is on a lot of people’s radar — so for these criminals, it’s a great time to act.

Elon Musk’s big bucks offer for Twitter has put the company front and center in the public consciousness for the last couple of weeks, which is a scammers delight.

The company warns that in recent weeks, it’s seen verified accounts, in particular, being targeted by phishing scammers.

It’s a frustration for those like Carl Rabenaldt who use Twitter’s verified account status to do things like promote his business.

“I assume it’s secure,” said Rabenaldt who was visiting Raleigh from Houston. “There’s no action I take to make sure it’s secure.”

Twitter says fake emails, texts, or direct messages are appearing in people’s emails that make it look like they were sent by Twitter.

It warns users to be wary.

“If I get an email from Twitter, I don’t click on it because I get notifications from Twitter,” said user Chloe Whealan of Raleigh. “That’s how they communicate.”

The company says it only sends emails from @Twitter.com or @e.Twitter.com and advises you to hover over the URL to see if the email is from one of those addresses, or from a hijacked email account.

Twitter also stays it will never send emails with attachments or request your password by email.

“I don’t really click on email links unless know someone who is emailing me,” Whealan. “You have to be smarter than the people trying to scam you.”

The main objective of these scams using the Twitter name is phishing — to get valuable data from you.

The Federal Trade Commission says phishing scams can leave you vulnerable to all kinds of identity theft issues.

According to the tracking website Omnicore, there are 217 million daily Twitter users worldwide and it says the company generated an estimated $1.5 billion in ad revenue during the last quarter.

With numbers like that, scammers know Twitter is a very plentiful field of victims to mine for their phishing purposes.

If you think your Twitter account has been compromised in any way, it has a link that will help you.

Twitter works quickly to rectify the problems as Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia found out three months ago when his CBS 17 Twitter account was hacked.

Twitter had it fixed within 48 hours once he presented it with documentation of the hacked account.