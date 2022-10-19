RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new scheme where scammers are using Facebook Messenger to con people into thinking they are eligible for big bucks in unclaimed workers’ compensation.

The scam offers a huge payday—sometimes as much $1 million in benefits. That’s a pretty big inducement to most people. Perhaps even big enough that they let their emotions override their common sense.

The scam is actually a variation of the government grant scam where the victim is contacted via Facebook messenger with news of a free grant that you don’t have to pay back.

Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of eastern North Carolina explained how the scam is perpetrated.

“A scammer impersonates one of your Facebook friends saying they saw your name on a list of people who are owed compensation,” said Parker.

Then, you are told to contact a so-called “agent” who can walk you through the process.

It begins with them sending you a form asking for all sorts of personal information—because they are phishing for your identity.

Then comes the cash request.

“They ask for an upfront fee and of course you pay it and you never get your workman’s compensation in return,” said Parker.

A good rule of thumb is to never pay money to get money. That’s a huge red flag that indicates a scam.

Before you reply to anything online, you need to verify the person is actually someone you know. Ask them to explain how they know you or to tell you something only the two of you would know.

“You could definitely do that,” said Parker, “but we always say proceed with caution because scammers are really good at what they do and they may know personal information.”

You also need to take that verification a step further.

Call the friend or contact them another way that is not via the social media site to see if they were indeed the one who sent you the message.