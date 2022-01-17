Worried about gas prices? Here are ways you can save at the pump

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The expectation of higher gas prices coming soon has some wondering how they can save as much money at the pump as possible.

Fuel prices in Raleigh rose 2.6 cents per gallon last week and sat at $3.11 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. The gasoline guide outlines its methods for saving on gas as part of a New Year’s Resolution blog post.

It said the first key is to be a smart shopper, just as you would when trying to save money on anything. GasBuddy recommends downloading its app, which will show prices at stations around where you are.

Another tip is to take advantage of any offers and deals available. The Triangle has no shortage of wholesale clubs like Sam’s Club, Costco, and BJs. Each offers discounted fuel available only to members. In most instances, customers with a store credit card get an even better discount.

Many other gas stations have their own rewards cards. The Penny Hoarder, a financial blog, deemed BP’s program the best out there. Newcomers to the BPme program save 5 cents per gallon for the first month and can keep that savings going by spending at least $100 per month on gas.

Careful driving go a long way to improving a car’s fuel mileage, GasBuddy noted. It said bad driving habits like speeding, aggressive braking, and idling for long periods of time can reduce fuel mileage by as much as 40 percent.

According to FuelEconomy.gov, routine vehicle maintenance can help preserve fuel. For example, it said anything from brake drag to dirty air filters can be a drag on mileage. Tires that aren’t properly inflated or aligned can also increase rolling resistance, thus decreasing fuel economy.

A little effort put into better driving habits and identifying cheaper spots to fuel up can go a long way at staving off any increase in gas prices.