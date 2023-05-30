RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The agreement between Congress and the President to raise the debt ceiling contains a provision to change the way food stamps are distributed to cut costs.

Fewer people will be eligible under certain criteria, which will help the government reduce funding for the program.

Meanwhile, there’s also concern over potential financial loss due to the cloning of EBT cards used to pay for those benefits.

The average food stamp recipient receives about $182 dollars in monthly benefits according to the USDA, and those benefits are accessed via an EBT or Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

However, organized criminal gangs have figured out a way to tap into that program at an alarming rate.

“We know this scheme is accelerating across the country at scale,” said Hayward Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government Division.

Here’s what he’s talking about.

Criminals place a device called a skimmer on the machines used to swipe EBT and other cards.

Surveillance video shows it takes only seconds to do that.

It’s done by a team of scammers. While the clerk is being distracted by one person, the other snaps a fake cover on top of the card reader which intercepts EBT and other card information.

“USDA changed the rules and allowed the retailers, particularly the smaller ones, to use the least expensive device, it totally changed the dynamic,” said Talcove.

EBT Card users across the country are reporting scores of unauthorized transactions on their cards that have been hacked.

In our state, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a warning as well as suggestions to EBT users to help them avoid being victimized by scammers.

Security experts say when using an EBT card:

Change your pin immediately after each use

Select a difficult pin

Freeze and unfreeze your card

Freezing is accomplished by using the cardholder portal—whose link I’ve included here.

In the meantime, the feds need to make changes too.

“We need to upgrade the cards from mag strips to chip-enabled,” said Talcove. “We need to start doing front-end identity verification on those cards. Finally, we need to start doing some more analytics around the retailers.”

It’s estimated over $20 billion will be stolen over the next six months using the EBT card skimming scheme.

“It is so easy and literally no one’s getting caught,” said Talcove. “The groups that are doing it include the Romanians, the Nigerians, the Russians, and the Chinese.”

One other suggestion avoid using your EBT card at retail outlets.

Instead, order the food online from grocery stores to avoid using in-store card reading devices.