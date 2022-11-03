RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A series of statewide raids have turned up nearly a quarter-million dollars’ worth of counterfeit THC-laced snack products from store shelves around North Carolina.

An adult would probably be able to figure out an item is not candy because the wrapper also has “edibles” on it.

However, a child might not be able to recognize the edibles because the packaging looks identical to actual candy wrappers.

An example of THC-laced candies (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

“When a child sees something that looks like a Dorito or Skittles or KitKat (package) lying on the counter, they are just as likely to pick it up and put it in their mouth not knowing it could be laced with THC,” said Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, whose office is responsible for enforcing trademark violations.

THC is the substance that gives marijuana its narcotic effect.

Products with counterfeit labels and laced with THC were discovered across the state in convenience stores, vape shops, gas stations and even some small retail locations.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia picked up one confiscated item in the Secretary of State’s office that caught his eye. It was a package whose label said Rice Krispie Treats.

When he turned the package around, the back of the plastic bag showed the item.

However, it had THC added in. Marshall pointed out that on the lower left corner of the front of the bag was the notation “500 Mg of Delta 8.”

Some products use logos that are replicas of the candy and others use the actual logo. Using the real or altered logo are trademark violations.

CBS 17 wanted to know if establishments selling those counterfeit labeled products knew what they were.

“No,” said Marshall. “In fact, it was the opposite. They said ‘oh, we didn’t know this was a trademark violation.’ Now they know”

The companies whose trademarks are appropriated have the right to take legal action for the violations.

Beyond the trademark issue, the secretary of state’s office is also concerned about the unregulated nature of the THC additives.

“They all indicate they have Delta 8 or THC in them, but we don’t know the amount,” said Marshall. “There are varying amounts on the outside but without lab testing we don’t know if it’s accurate.”

Now that retailers are aware of the trademark violation of these products, undercover agents will be going back to those stores to check and see if they are still being sold.

If stores are found to still be selling those products after being warned, they will face criminal charges.

If you find a counterfeit product, you can report it by emailing the Secretary of State’s office at anticounterfeit@sosnc.gov.