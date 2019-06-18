Robert Downey Jr. posts message online for shark attack survivor Paige Winter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr. recorded a video message for Paige Winter, who is still being treated at a Greenville hospital after she was bitten by a shark on June 2 at Fort Macon State Park.

Robert Downy Jr. posted the video message featuring well-wishes for Paige Winter on his official Instagram page, and he also tagged Paige Winter’s Instagram account in the post.

Watch the entire message at the link below:

