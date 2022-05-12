RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is North Carolina really the second-safest state in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic?

One website that ranks the states seems to think so — even if some of the numbers that go into that ranking don’t seem to add up.

North Carolina climbed to No. 2 behind South Dakota in the latest safety rankings released Thursday by WalletHub.com.

Five numbers factor into it, and North Carolina got a bump from the two that carry extra weight.

The death rate, which counts three times as much as some other measures, tracks the number of deaths reported in a state between May 4-10.

North Carolina ranked No. 1 in that metric, and here’s why.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show our state — which only reports its COVID numbers once a week — did not report any deaths between those dates.

The other number that carries extra weight is the vaccination rate, which the website defines as the percentage of the population 12 and older receiving at least one dose.

The CDC puts that rate at 95 percent in North Carolina — and 12 other states that are all tied for first.

But the state Department of Health and Human Services sets that rate way lower — at just 74 percent.

(Source: NCDHHS)

As CBS 17 previously reported, those vaccine numbers can differ wildly between state and federal sources.