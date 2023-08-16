LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A student days away from starting senior year at Meredith College died in a car crash in Harnett County last week.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Jessie Harrington, who many know as Willa, and 15-year-old Eric Creech, also known as Avery, were driving on NC-210 when a driver crossed the center line and hit the car head on.

Friends tell CBS 17 Creech was Harrington’s nephew.

Mason Loewen is Harrington’s high school sweetheart. He rushed over to the scene and while on the way there learned the two did not survive.

“It felt like my world stopped,” Loewen said. “It felt like all those plans we had made, all the love we had shared, had just kind of left in a moment.

Loewen planned to propose to Harrington at the end of the month. He wears the engagement ring around his neck along with all the rings he bought for Harrington through the years.

“We had a tradition every year of where we go for our anniversary date and I had a little scavenger hunt planned for going to some important places in our relationship until eventually we’d go to Fayetteville Rose Garden, where I’d proposed to her, but I haven’t had a chance to give it to her,” Loewen said.

Loewen describes his partner as having an infectious smile and loving and caring for everyone around them.

He said Harrington was supposed to move into campus last Friday as an RA and was set to graduate in June and become a history teacher.

Harrington loved nature and making memories. Natalie Baker’s been best friends with the couple since high school.

“I can’t even walk into the Walmart without thinking about something we’ve done together because any time with her was a joy,” Baker said.

Baker said Avery was lighthearted and great at making people love.

“I’m still waiting for her (Harrington) to show up, and to get a text from Avery about something silly, and it’s just not coming, and it’s really hard to keep moving when my heart has shattered,” Baker said.

Less than 24 hours after Harrington’s crash, State Highway Patrol said two drivers died in a wrong-way crash a few miles away on Shady Grove Road. Over the weekend a woman died in a wrong-way crash on US-1 in Cary.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation there were six more wrong way crashes on freeways in 2022 compared to 2021, going from 66 to 72. The number of people who died in those crashes, however, doubled. Eighteen people died in wrong way crashes in 2021 and 36 people died in the crashes in 2022.

Twice as many loved ones left feeling like Loewen.

“You get that sick feeling in your stomach and you have a hard time sleeping, you have a hard time eating, you have a hard time doing anything,” Loewen said. “She wasn’t just the love of my life, she was my best friend.”

CBS 17 asked a State Highway Patrol spokesperson what could be causing the uptick in injuries and deaths in wrong-way crashes. He said there doesn’t appear to be a definitive reason, but that many of the crashes involved drivers under the influence or drivers suffering from a cognitive issue.

State Highway Patrol said charges have not been filed and are pending for 18-year-old Landyn Smith, who SHP said traveled left of center and struck the car Harrington and Creech were in.

A friend of the couple started a GoFundMe for Harrington.

Loewen said it was able to pay for the funeral and extra funds beyond helping the family will go to Don’t Forget to Be Awesome, an organization that supports charities. Through them, Loewen said Willa dedicated herself to the Awesome Socks Club, whose proceeds he said go to build maternal care centers in Sierra Leone.