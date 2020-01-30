‘It was just panic’: Baby found unhurt inside stolen vehicle in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police found a child uninjured inside a carjacked vehicle outside of Hy-Vee Arena on Wednesday morning.

The baby’s father, Thomas Muehlberger, told FOX4 that someone stole his wife’s vehicle with the child inside when she walked into her business in Merriam.

He said his wife, Camille Muehlberger, parked outside of the business and ran in quickly to ensure all of her workers were on their assignments.

When she walked back outside, her Acura MDX was missing.

“I got a call from her in a panic, and they took the car with the baby in it,” Thomas Muehlberger said.

She said she left the vehicle running with the keys and her 9-month-old son, Jude, inside. The child was strapped in his rear-facing car seat in the backseat.

“It was hard to process,” Thomas Muehlberger said. “It was just panic”

Camille Muehlberger called her husband in a panic. That’s when he remembered the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device. Police were able to use the device to track down the vehicle and the child on the west side of Hy-Vee Arena.

“He slept through most of it, thankfully,” Thomas Muehlberger said. “We learned our lesson.”

Police say the alleged carjacker abandoned the car with the baby inside.

Police searched a building under construction for a suspect, then later stopped a black pickup that authorities say may have followed the stolen car. The driver of that truck was taken into custody.