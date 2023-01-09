RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If creepy crawlers give you the heebie-jeebies, you may want to scroll past this one. Orkin has placed Raleigh on its bed bug city list.

The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. The company said their ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Raleigh was listed in the number 20 spot, four spots higher than the last ranking by the company. Charlotte came in at the 14th spot with Greensboro coming in at the 43rd spot.

Chicago, New York and Philadelphia made topped Orkin’s bed bug city list.

Orkin is reminding travelers to know how to identify and thoroughly check for bed bugs within hotel rooms while taking care not to bring the pests into their own homes.

Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist said, “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

The pest control company urges travelers to remember the acronym SLEEP when inspecting for bed bugs.