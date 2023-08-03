ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Swings and rocking horses sit still, waiting for the children of St. Stephen’s Loving Daycare and NC Pre-K to return to the playground.

The Rocky Mount daycare and its playground were damaged during the EF3 tornado. All 67 children there at the time were okay.

“The children are very shaken,” said Director Carolyn Slade. “We are very emotional. It gets better as the days go on, you adjust to it, and you get up and you start work, you’re trying to rebuild.”

Most of the children are back at the daycare, but they still can’t use the playground. Slade said the toughest repair will be the fence that surrounds the entire outdoor area. She said the children can’t go outside until it’s fixed.

Slade said some equipment can’t be used; staff will test other equipment to make sure it’s sturdy.

“It’s a vital importance because children learn through play,” Slade said. “They get their large motor skills in they get to run, play, jump, and they look forward to it. It’s vital.”

Two sheds that stored the children’s tricycles were blown away. Part of the shed’s roof could be seen still hanging from a tree. Slade said about 50 volunteers came to help.

“We could have never moved all of these trees and debris without the help that we got from the community,” Slade said.

Most of the trees and debris that fell onto the playground are now cleared.

Slade said insurance is covering damage to the daycare’s roof and windows, but not the playground. As for how much that’ll cost, she said in 2022 the playground was renovated for $75,000, and estimates this will cost about $50,000.

The daycare plans to hold fundraisers and hopes whoever can help will. It also started a GoFundMe.