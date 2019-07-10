It’s National Kitten Day!

(CNN) – Cat lovers — it’s your day to celebrate!

Today is National Kitten Day!

July 10th is set aside to observe all the fluffy adorableness that is kittens.

But if you don’t already have your own little furball to cuddle — head to a shelter to adopt or foster one.

And there is nothing wrong with just watching videos of their tiny explorations — if that is your thing.

