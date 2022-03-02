RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Just one month out from the festival’s return, the lineup for J.Cole’s Dreamville has been announced.

This year will mark the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus.

J.Cole debuted the festival in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Aside from the festival’s founder, headliners now include Lil Baby, WizKid, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Morray, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, and Larry June.

A Ja Rule and Ashanti reunion is on Saturday’s schedule as well.

Sunday will mark the first–ever performance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. The full lineup can be found here.

Dreamville will be held on April 2 and 3, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The inaugural event brought 40,000 fans to the park.

General admission tickets are still available but you’ll have to reach deep into your wallet. Available weekend passes start at $299.99 plus a $58 service fee to start. That cost doesn’t include parking or shuttles to the event. Tickets are available here.