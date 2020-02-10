Jackson State University president resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

1  of  2
News

by: WJTV

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Institutions of Higher Learning, Jackson State University President Dr. William B. Bynum has resigned effective immediately.

This comes after Bynum was arrested by Clinton Police in a prostitution sting.

The IHL Board of Trustees will meet soon to discuss interim leadership for the university.

